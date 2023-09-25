Left Menu

Ships of First Training Squadron on long Range training deployment to South East Asia

Ships of First Training Squadron on long Range training deployment to South East Asia
The ships of First Training Squadron (1TS) - INS Tir, INS Sujata, Sail Training Ship Sudarshini and CGS Sarathi are presently on a long Range training deployment to South East Asia. The deployment is part of the ongoing afloat training of the 105th Integrated Officers' Training Course. During the deployment, the ships will visit Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Vietnam. Various training activities, professional interactions and Joint Maritime Partnership Ex are planned to be conducted with the host navies and maritime forces during the visit.

Presently, trainees from friendly foreign countries- Bangladesh, Maldives, Mauritius and Vietnam are embarked onboard 1TS for the deployment. In addition, personnel from Indian Army, Indian Air Force and NCC cadets are also embarked furthering jointness and interoperability. The visit aims to strengthen India’s commitment towards Maritime Security and foster goodwill in the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

