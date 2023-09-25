Left Menu

Bihar announces new scheme for minority community youths

The Bihar government on Monday announced the launch of Mukhyamantri Alpsankhyak Udyami Yojna for unemployed youths from the minority community.The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here following a proposal by the industry department.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 25-09-2023 20:51 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 20:51 IST
Bihar announces new scheme for minority community youths
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar government on Monday announced the launch of 'Mukhyamantri Alpsankhyak Udyami Yojna' for unemployed youths from the minority community.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar here following a proposal by the industry department. Talking to reporters, S. Siddhartha, additional chief secretary (cabinet secretariat), said, ''With an aim to promote industrial development and generate employment among unemployed minority youths, the cabinet decided to launch 'Mukhyamantri Alpsankhyak (minority) Udyami Yojna (MAUY). The scheme will be implemented on almost similar lines of the existing Mukhyamantri SC/ST/EBC Udyami Yojana, Mukhyamantri Mahila Udyami Yojna (MMUY) and the Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Yojana (MYUY).'' ''Under this scheme, the Bihar government will provide Rs 10 lakh to an unemployed minority woman or man to start a new industry. Of Rs 10 lakh, Rs 5 lakh would be subsidy, while the rest would be loan, to be returned in installments,'' said Siddhartha, adding modalities of the scheme will soon be notified by the department concerned.

The cabinet also decided to make medical tests and treatment at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (IGIMS, Patna), one of the main healthcare institutions in Bihar, free. ''Except registration and bed charges, everything will be free for patients at IGIMS. After approval by the cabinet today, a detailed notification in this regard will soon be issued by the health department,'' said Siddhartha.

The cabinet also approved the proposal of the state home department to create 28 dedicated traffic police stations across Bihar, in addition to the existing 12.

''Traffic police stations will be set up in 23 towns that have a population of over 2 lakh, besides five in small towns. These new traffic police stations will come up in Kishanganj, Nawada, Siwan, Buxar, Madhubani, Jehanabad, Bhabhua, Supal, Saharsa, Jamui, Rohtas, Betiah, Vaishali, Aurangabad, Arabia, etc. The cabinet also approved changes in the jurisdiction of existing traffic police stations of Patna and Gaya,'' he added.

Currently, traffic police stations are operational in 12 districts — Patna, Bhagalpur, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Purnia, Saran, Darbhanga, Ara, Begusarai, Katihar and Munger.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023