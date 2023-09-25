Left Menu

Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack

Patrick Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in July after pleading guilty to federal hate crime charges following one of the nations worst mass killings. Moments before the attack began, Crusius posted a racist screed online that warned of a Hispanic invasion of Texas.

PTI | Austin | Updated: 25-09-2023 22:41 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 22:41 IST
A white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in 2019 agreed Monday to pay more than $5 million to families of the victims.

Patrick Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in July after pleading guilty to federal hate crime charges following one of the nation's worst mass killings. U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama signed off on the amount that Crusius must pay in restitution. Crusius still faces a separate trial in a Texas court that could end with him getting the death penalty.

Police say Crusius drove more than 700 miles from his home near Dallas to target Hispanics with an AK-style rifle inside and outside the store. Moments before the attack began, Crusius posted a racist screed online that warned of a Hispanic "invasion" of Texas.

