Texas Walmart shooter agrees to pay more than $5M to families over 2019 racist attack
A white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in 2019 agreed Monday to pay more than 5 million to families of the victims.Patrick Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in July after pleading guilty to federal hate crime charges following one of the nations worst mass killings. Moments before the attack began, Crusius posted a racist screed online that warned of a Hispanic invasion of Texas.
- Country:
- United States
A white Texas gunman who killed 23 people in a racist attack on Hispanic shoppers at a Walmart in 2019 agreed Monday to pay more than $5 million to families of the victims.
Patrick Crusius was sentenced to 90 consecutive life sentences in July after pleading guilty to federal hate crime charges following one of the nation's worst mass killings. U.S. District Judge David Guaderrama signed off on the amount that Crusius must pay in restitution. Crusius still faces a separate trial in a Texas court that could end with him getting the death penalty.
Police say Crusius drove more than 700 miles from his home near Dallas to target Hispanics with an AK-style rifle inside and outside the store. Moments before the attack began, Crusius posted a racist screed online that warned of a Hispanic "invasion" of Texas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dallas
- Hispanic
- U.S.
- Crusius
- Texas
- Walmart
- David Guaderrama
- Patrick Crusius
- Hispanics
ALSO READ
How an extramarital affair factors into Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's impeachment trial
Walmart sued by US agency over test that screened out disabled workers
Applied Intelligence Live! Austin, previously The AI Summit & IoT World, returns to Texas this September 20-21!
CEOs from Alphabet, Walmart, Pfizer meet White House officials on refugees
Texas AG Paxton's political life on line as impeachment trial closes