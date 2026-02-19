Tech Stocks Dip as Walmart's New CEO Sets Conservative Tone
Wall Street indexes opened lower due to a dip in major technology stocks and Walmart's conservative outlook from new CEO John Furner. AI-related stocks fluctuated amid valuation concerns, while Oil prices rose. Additionally, the Federal Reserve's minutes reflected division on future interest rate policies.
Wall Street's major indexes were poised for a lower opening Thursday, halting a three-day rally for the S&P 500, as shares of top technology companies retreated while Walmart's stock experienced volatility. The retail giant unveiled a conservative fiscal 2027 outlook under CEO John Furner, which missed analyst projections.
In the tech sector, stocks such as Apple, Nvidia, and Meta Platforms saw declines following previous gains. Recent fluctuations in AI-related stocks were attributed to worries over high valuations and uncertainties regarding AI-driven profits. These concerns have impacted diverse sectors, from software to trucking, as businesses weigh potential disruptions from evolving AI tools.
Markets also reacted to earnings reports from various companies, with DoorDash and eBay seeing positive responses to upbeat forecasts, while Carvana and EPAM Systems faced declines after falling short of profit expectations. The Federal Reserve's policy minutes highlighted differing opinions among policymakers on rate adjustments amid fluctuating inflation.
