US Central Command forces capture Islamic State official in Syria after helicopter raid

The United States Central Command said on Monday its forces had captured an Islamic State official after conducting a helicopter raid in northern Syria on Saturday.

"Abu Halil al-Fad'ani, an ISIS Syria Operational and Facilitation official, was captured during the raid. Al-Fad'ani was assessed to have relationships throughout the ISIS network in the region," the US Central Command said in a statement.

