DFS Secretary Inaugurates Mediclaim Facilitation Camps for CGHS Beneficiaries

Shri M. Nagaraju, Secretary, Department of Financial Services (DFS), Ministry of Finance, today inaugurated facilitation camps organised by New India Assurance Company Limited (NIACL) at the DFS premises in New Delhi.

The camps are being rolled out across various Ministries and Departments of the Government of India to assist Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS) beneficiaries in understanding and enrolling for the newly launched Paripoorna Mediclaim Ayush Bima policy.

Exclusive Health Cover for CGHS Beneficiaries

Launched on 14 January 2026, Paripoorna Mediclaim Ayush Bima is an optional retail health insurance product exclusively available to CGHS beneficiaries.

The policy is designed to complement existing CGHS benefits by offering enhanced financial protection and access to a wider healthcare network.

Key features include:

Coverage for up to six family members per policy

Indemnity-based in-patient hospitalization across India

Sum insured options of ₹10 lakh or ₹20 lakh

No GST, ensuring greater affordability

Flexible Co-Payment Options

The product includes a co-payment structure, allowing beneficiaries to choose between:

70:30 co-sharing (insurance company: subscriber), or

50:50 co-sharing

This flexibility enables subscribers to select coverage aligned with their financial preferences.

Cashless Treatment at 25,000+ Network Hospitals

The policy offers cashless hospitalization through an extensive network comprising:

Approximately 20,800 Third Party Administrator (TPA) network hospitals

Around 5,050 insurer network hospitals

In addition, the plan includes coverage for modern treatments and ensures access to a broad network of healthcare providers nationwide.

Enhancing Financial Security for Government Employees

The Department of Financial Services said the product has been structured to provide a seamless and flexible healthcare experience, enhancing financial security for CGHS beneficiaries.

By offering additional protection beyond existing benefits, the scheme aims to ensure ease of access to quality healthcare services with confidence and convenience.

Further details about the policy, including comprehensive terms and conditions, are available on NIACL’s official website.