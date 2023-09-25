Info shared by arrested DRDO scientist available in public domain, not confidential: Lawyer while arguing for bail

The hearing on the bail plea of DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, arrested for allegedly leaking information to a Pakistani intelligence operative, continued on Monday with the defence stressing it was not confidential and was available in public domain.

Kurulkar, who was director of a Defence Research and Development Organization-affiliated laboratory in Pune, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 3 this year.

His lawyer Rhishikesh Gane told court the information he allegedly shared was available in public domain and was not confidential.

The next hearing on the matter is now scheduled on September 27.

