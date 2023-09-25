Left Menu

Info shared by arrested DRDO scientist available in public domain, not confidential: Lawyer while arguing for bail

PTI | Pune | Updated: 25-09-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 23:21 IST
Info shared by arrested DRDO scientist available in public domain, not confidential: Lawyer while arguing for bail
  • Country:
  • India

The hearing on the bail plea of DRDO scientist Pradeep Kurulkar, arrested for allegedly leaking information to a Pakistani intelligence operative, continued on Monday with the defence stressing it was not confidential and was available in public domain.

Kurulkar, who was director of a Defence Research and Development Organization-affiliated laboratory in Pune, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) on May 3 this year.

His lawyer Rhishikesh Gane told court the information he allegedly shared was available in public domain and was not confidential.

The next hearing on the matter is now scheduled on September 27.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023