Fadnavis Warns Against Arrogance: BJP's Civic Triumph in Pune

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis urged newly elected BJP corporators to prioritize transparency and avoid arrogance following their victory in Pune civic polls. He emphasized the need for genuine public service, calling for a focus on development over personal gain, while acknowledging the people's support for Prime Minister Modi's agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 17-01-2026 22:09 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 22:09 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis issued a stern directive to newly elected BJP corporators, highlighting the importance of transparency and humility in their roles. Following the recent electoral victory in Pune, he reminded them that the mandate carries high public expectations.

Fadnavis noted the significance of the triumph, emphasizing that the success was a testament to public approval of Prime Minister Modi's development agenda. He praised the party workers for their efforts in transforming the anticipated tight contest into a decisive victory for the BJP.

He cautioned against treating the municipal corporation as a vehicle for personal benefit, urging leaders to focus on social and economic transformation. Fadnavis warned that arrogance or lack of transparency would not be tolerated, underscoring that individual leaders are subordinate to the public mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

