BJP's Landslide Victory: Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Triumphs

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis lauded the BJP's sweeping victory in Pune's civic polls on Saturday, attributing the success to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP's governance model.

The election results saw the BJP winning 119 out of 165 seats in the Pune civic body, leaving Ajit Pawar's NCP and its allies significantly behind. In Pimpri-Chinchwad, the BJP secured a solid majority with 84 out of 128 seats, marking a significant defeat for the Pawar-led alliance.

Fadnavis emphasized the trust placed in the BJP, stating that the onus is now on the party to live up to the expectations. He pointed out that the victory underscores the citizens' faith in BJP's vision for development and governance. Despite the political rivalry, Fadnavis expressed no personal rejection of Ajit Pawar but noted the electorate's acceptance of BJP's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)