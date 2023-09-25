Left Menu

Sevastopol governor announces air alert, Crimean Bridge traffic halted

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2023 23:54 IST | Created: 25-09-2023 23:54 IST
The Russian-installed governor of Crimea's Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev announced an air alert in the city on Monday evening.

Traffic on the main bridge linking the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014 has been temporarily suspended, the operator of the bridge said. On Sept. 22 at least one Ukrainian missile struck the headquarters of Russia's Black Sea navy in Sevastopol.

(Writing by Maxim Rodionov Editing by Chris Reese)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

