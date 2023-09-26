Delhi: Chunk of road caves in, 2 persons receive minor injuries
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 14:36 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 14:36 IST
Two persons received minor injuries after a portion of a road caved in on Tuesday morning in southwest Delhi's Dwarka area, police said.
Visuals showed police barricades had been placed to cover the portion. A senior police officer said that two persons received minor injuries. Further details are awaited.
