Left Menu

South Korea court strikes down ban on anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets

South Korea's constitutional court ruled on Tuesday the ban on sending propaganda leaflets to North Korea was unconstitutional, striking down a law passed in 2020 by the liberal party of then President Moon Jae-in, who sought better ties with Pyongyang. The law, which subjects violators to up to three years in prison or 30 million won ($22,210) in fines, had come under intense criticism from rights activists and conservative lawmakers as a violation of free speech rights.

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2023 14:42 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 14:41 IST
South Korea court strikes down ban on anti-North Korea propaganda leaflets
  • Country:
  • Korea Rep

South Korea's constitutional court ruled on Tuesday the ban on sending propaganda leaflets to North Korea was unconstitutional, striking down a law passed in 2020 by the liberal party of then President Moon Jae-in, who sought better ties with Pyongyang.

The law, which subjects violators to up to three years in prison or 30 million won ($22,210) in fines, had come under intense criticism from rights activists and conservative lawmakers as a violation of free speech rights. The seven-to-two ruling found that a clause in the Development of Inter-Korean Relations Act banning the distribution of leaflets excessively limited freedom of speech, the Court said in a summary of the ruling.

The clause characterized the sending of leaflets as a potential cause of danger and serious harm to South Korean citizens, especially those who live near the border in the event North Korea retaliated by force. The court's decision to nullify the law takes effect immediately.

Groups run by North Korean defectors and other campaigners had sent anti-Pyongyang leaflets, alongside food and USB sticks containing South Korean news and dramas, into the North, usually by balloons or in bottles on border rivers. The leaflets were often printed on small plastic bags, which are known to be coveted by North Koreans, with messages harshly critical of the North Korean leadership and news and information about the democratic South.

North Korea reacted angrily to the practice and denounced it as an obstacle to better relations between the two Koreas. Some residents of border towns also criticized the action as stoking tension and putting their safety at risk. ($1 = 1,352.3400 won) ($1 = 1,350.8300 won)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023