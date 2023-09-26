Today’s youths becoming job creators: Sonowal

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal Tuesday said that the youths of today in India have changed from being job seekers to job creators with the start up ecosystem witnessing a major boom. He claimed that eradication of corruption from the government recruitment process has further enabled the youth to seek service to the nation on the basis of merit alone. Addressing a Rozgar Mela here, Sonowal said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the effort has been to bring mindset change in the youth – from the role of being job seekers to job creators. Self employment and entrepreneurship are becoming popular occupational choices.” In the start up space, 2.6 lakh jobs were created in 2022 and over 9 lakh jobs have been created since 2017, he said. The union minister for ports, shipping and waterways also maintained that there is no more any corruption in government recruitment. “Gone are those days when youths of the country had to fight the evil of corruption in the selection for government jobs under Congress misrule. The evil of corruption in the government recruitment system has been systematically weeded out,” he said. “Our youth are being provided with an honest option to become part of nation building via government jobs, based on merit,” Sonowal, who also holds the Ayush ministry, added. The union minister, who distributed 192 appointment letters on the occasion, said 8.18 lakh youths have joined the government service through Rozgar Melas since its inception almost a year ago. The prime minister addressed the Rozgar Mela and distributed about 51,000 appointment letters to the newly inducted recruits via video conferencing on the occasion. Rozgar Melas were held at 46 locations across the country.

