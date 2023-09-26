Left Menu

Ornaments worth Rs 20 crore stolen from Delhi jewellery shop

Ornaments worth over Rs 20 crore are missing from a jewellery shop in Jangpura area of Delhi after an alleged burglary, police said on Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-09-2023 16:55 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 16:55 IST
Ornaments worth Rs 20 crore stolen from Delhi jewellery shop
Ornaments worth over Rs 20 crore are missing from a jewellery shop in Jangpura area of Delhi after an alleged burglary, police said on Tuesday.

''We got information on Tuesday from Umrao Jewellers. Police teams reached the spot. We have started an investigation into the matter,'' said Rajesh Deo, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

Police said that the store remains closed on Monday and the incident is expected to have occurred between Sunday night and Monday.

''There are many CCTV footage available which our forensic teams checking. The accused will be nabbed soon,'' the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

