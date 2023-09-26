Left Menu

Russia's Putin discussed Nagorno-Karabakh with Iranian President - Kremlin

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 17:05 IST
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Iran shares borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have disputed and fought over the region for decades. Armenians are now fleeing Karabakh en masse after Azerbaijan mounted a lightning offensive last week to bring the breakaway territory back under its control.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

