Russia's Putin discussed Nagorno-Karabakh with Iranian President - Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.

Iran shares borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have disputed and fought over the region for decades. Armenians are now fleeing Karabakh en masse after Azerbaijan mounted a lightning offensive last week to bring the breakaway territory back under its control.

