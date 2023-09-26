Russia's Putin discussed Nagorno-Karabakh with Iranian President - Kremlin
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 17:05 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh in a phone call with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Iran shares borders with Azerbaijan and Armenia, which have disputed and fought over the region for decades. Armenians are now fleeing Karabakh en masse after Azerbaijan mounted a lightning offensive last week to bring the breakaway territory back under its control.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russian rouble firms to one-week high vs dollar
The Kremlin and North Korean confirm that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia
Kremlin says Putin has no real competitors if he runs again
Strabag maps out next step to decrease Russian investor's stake
Russia says ban on Russians bringing cars, some goods into EU is racist