Army major, wife arrested in Assam for ‘torturing’ domestic help

PTI | Haflong | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:43 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 18:43 IST
An Army major and his wife have been arrested in Assam's Dima Hasao district for allegedly torturing their domestic help, a top police officer said on Tuesday.

Dima Hasao SP Mayank Kumar said they received information on Sunday that the minor girl, who had accompanied the couple to Palampur in Himachal Pradesh, was "tortured brutally".

Kumar said a case has been registered at the Haflong Police Station under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, the SC and ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

"During investigation, prima facie evidence was found against the Army major and his wife, and they were arrested in connection with the case and forwarded to judicial custody," the SP said.

He added that necessary assistance is being provided to the girl, including medical treatment.

"Further probe is underway. Strict action will be taken based on the outcome of the investigation," Kumar said.

