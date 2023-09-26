Israeli tourism minister attends UN conference in Saudi Arabia
Updated: 26-09-2023
Israel's tourism minister travelled to Saudi Arabia for a UN conference on Tuesday, his office said, describing the visit as the first public trip to the country by an Israeli cabinet member.
Haim Katz's two-day visit to Riyadh comes as Saudi Arabia is pursuing a possible U.S.-brokered deal that would forge formal bilateral relations with Israel. (Writing by Dan Williams)
