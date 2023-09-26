'Namaste from Bharat': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greets UN General Assembly

"Namaste from Bharat", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeted the UN General Assembly as he began his address to the General Debate here Tuesday.

Jaishankar addressed the high-level UNGA session from the iconic green podium of the UNGA hall, beginning his over 17-minute speech with folded hands and "Namaste from Bharat" salutation.

"I speak for a society where ancient traditions of democracy have struck deep modern roots. As a result, our thinking, approaches and actions are now more grounded and authentic," he said as he concluded his speech.

"As a civilisational polity that embraces modernity, we bring both tradition and technology equally confidently to the table. It is this fusion that today defines India, that is Bharat," Jaishankar said, concluding his speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was identified as the leader representing 'Bharat' at the G20 Summit he hosted earlier this month.

The government used 'Bharat', a name used in the Constitution for the country along with India, in several official G20 documents. A dinner invite was sent to G20 delegates and other guests from 'President of Bharat', a move which ignited a political row with opposition parties claiming the government is trying to drop 'India' from the country's name. They also linked the move to their decision to name their alliance INDIA.

