Left Menu

'Namaste from Bharat': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greets UN General Assembly

It is this fusion that today defines India, that is Bharat, Jaishankar said, concluding his speech.Prime Minister Narendra Modi was identified as the leader representing Bharat at the G20 Summit he hosted earlier this month.The government used Bharat, a name used in the Constitution for the country along with India, in several official G20 documents.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 26-09-2023 19:57 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 19:57 IST
'Namaste from Bharat': External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greets UN General Assembly

"Namaste from Bharat", External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar greeted the UN General Assembly as he began his address to the General Debate here Tuesday.

Jaishankar addressed the high-level UNGA session from the iconic green podium of the UNGA hall, beginning his over 17-minute speech with folded hands and "Namaste from Bharat" salutation.

"I speak for a society where ancient traditions of democracy have struck deep modern roots. As a result, our thinking, approaches and actions are now more grounded and authentic," he said as he concluded his speech.

"As a civilisational polity that embraces modernity, we bring both tradition and technology equally confidently to the table. It is this fusion that today defines India, that is Bharat," Jaishankar said, concluding his speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was identified as the leader representing 'Bharat' at the G20 Summit he hosted earlier this month.

The government used 'Bharat', a name used in the Constitution for the country along with India, in several official G20 documents. A dinner invite was sent to G20 delegates and other guests from 'President of Bharat', a move which ignited a political row with opposition parties claiming the government is trying to drop 'India' from the country's name. They also linked the move to their decision to name their alliance INDIA.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

Truck driver beaten to death by group of people

 India
2
Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

Binance Coin Burn: Understanding the Impact on Token Economics

 Global
3
78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainable partnerships 

78th Session of UNGA: UAE delegation continues meeting to enhance sustainabl...

 United States
4
Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian merchants

Cashfree Payments partners with Shopify to launch onsite payments for Indian...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023