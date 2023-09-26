US sanctions Colombian narco leader, members of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel

The United States is sanctioning nine members of Mexico's Sinaloa Cartel and the leader of Colombia's Clan del Golfo drug trafficking organization, the U.S. sanctions office OFAC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The individuals sanctioned include Colombian national Jobanis de Jesus Avila Villadiego, known as Chiquito Malo and believed to be the current leader of Clan del Golfo, which the U.S. State Department says is responsible for the bulk of cocaine production and trafficking in Colombia. Avila Villadiego is accused of ordering a murder campaign targeting Colombian security forces last year after the announcement that a former Clan del Golfo leader would be extradited to the United States.

OFAC also sanctioned nine Mexico-based individuals it said was responsible for drug trafficking on behalf of the Sinaloa Cartel and its Los Chapitos wing.

