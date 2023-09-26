Left Menu

Iraq is keen to overcome dispute with Kuwait over Khor Abdullah waterway

26-09-2023
Iraq is keen to overcome dispute with Kuwait over Khor Abdullah waterway

Iraq is keen to overcome the dispute with Kuwait over the Khor Abdullah waterway between the two states and has exerted efforts to find a solution to the issue of regulating navigation in it, Iraqi state news agency reported on Tuesday citing Iraq prime minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

Tensions have been rising between Kuwait and Iraq after the Iraqi Federal Supreme Court earlier this month ruled an agreement regulating navigation in the Khor Abdullah waterway was unconstitutional. The court said the law that ratified the accord should have been approved by two-thirds of parliament.

