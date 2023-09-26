Left Menu

UP: Four members of family sentenced to life imprisonment for murder

Additional district government council Arun Sharma told PTI that the victim, Rajan, had a love affair with the daughter of Ishvarchand but her family opposed their affairs.Rajan was brought by the accused to their house at Sisona village under Chapar police station in the district, where he was beaten to death by them on June 19, 2020.

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 26-09-2023 23:45 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 23:45 IST
UP: Four members of family sentenced to life imprisonment for murder
  • Country:
  • India

A local court here on Tuesday sentenced four members of a family to life imprisonment for the murder of a 20-year-old man three years ago.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Gopal Upadhyaya also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the accused -- Ishvarchand, his son Vimal, and brothers (of Ishvarchand) Deshraj and Lalit after holding them guilty under Section 302 of the IPC. Additional district government council Arun Sharma told PTI that the victim, Rajan, had a love affair with the daughter of Ishvarchand but her family opposed their affairs.

Rajan was brought by the accused to their house at Sisona village under Chapar police station in the district, where he was beaten to death by them on June 19, 2020. Later, his body was recovered from the terrace of the accused's house.

Subsequently, Rajbiri, the victim's mother, lodged a complaint against the accused, and an FIR was registered in the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global
4
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023