Latur shopkeeper attacked for refusing to pay 'protection money'

A group of six persons allegedly attacked a 26-year-old shopkeeper in Maharashtras Latur city with sharp weapons after he refused to pay protection money to them, police said.The shopkeeper was injured in the incident which took place on Tuesday in Mataji Nagar near Kavha Naka, they said.The accused went to the victims pan shop and demanded Rs 2,000.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 27-09-2023 09:39 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 09:39 IST
A group of six persons allegedly attacked a 26-year-old shopkeeper in Maharashtra's Latur city with sharp weapons after he refused to pay 'protection money' to them, police said.

The shopkeeper was injured in the incident which took place on Tuesday in Mataji Nagar near Kavha Naka, they said.

The accused went to the victim's pan shop and demanded Rs 2,000. When the victim refused to pay the money, they threatened him saying they would not allow him to operate to shop, a police official said. Later, when the victim went home, the accused reached there and allegedly attacked him with sharp weapons while asking him to pay them Rs 15,000 per month if he wanted to run the shop, he said. The accused allegedly took away a gold ring and Rs 12,800 cash from the victim, the police said. Based on the victim's complaint, the Gandhi Chowk police have registered a case against the six accused, they said.

