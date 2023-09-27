Left Menu

Woman poses as real estate agent in Navi Mumbai, cheats 6 home buyers of Rs 1.87 cr

The accused claimed she was an agent of a real estate developer. She allegedly promised houses to the victims at Jasai in Uran area of Navi Mumbai and took money from them since January 2023, the official from Uran police station said.When the victims did not get the houses as promised, they tried to contact the accused, but she did not respond to their calls.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 27-09-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 10:07 IST
Woman poses as real estate agent in Navi Mumbai, cheats 6 home buyers of Rs 1.87 cr
  • Country:
  • India

The Navi Mumbai police have registered a case against a 42-year-old woman for allegedly claiming to be a real estate agent and cheating six home buyers to the tune of Rs 1.87 crore, an official said on Wednesday. The accused claimed she was an agent of a real estate developer. She allegedly promised houses to the victims at Jasai in Uran area of Navi Mumbai and took money from them since January 2023, the official from Uran police station said.

When the victims did not get the houses as promised, they tried to contact the accused, but she did not respond to their calls. The victims later got to know the accused had fled from Jasai, he said.

After being unable to trace her, the victims approached the police with a complaint, based on which a case was registered on Tuesday against the woman under Indian Penal Code sections 420 (cheating) and 406 (criminal breach of trust), the police said.

A probe was on into the case, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian electronics industry with unprecedented participation in Bengaluru

Electronica India And Productronica India shine the spotlight on the Indian ...

 India
2
Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

Omicron subvariant BA.5 more virulent, study in mice finds

 India
3
Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

Biden headed to Michigan to join the auto workers picket line

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff shortages; Novo Nordisk and Valo to research cardiometabolic treatments and more

Health News Roundup: UK's Gatwick limits flights after illnesses cause staff...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023