Man rapes minor after entering house on pretext of charging phone in UP

A 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man, who was known to her family, after entering the house on the pretext of charging his mobile phone, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place in a village in Rajpura area on Tuesday night when the girl was alone, they said.

An FIR has been registered against the accused identified as Chitresh, Circle Officer, Alok Siddhu said.

At the time of the incident, the girl's family members were working in their agricultural field, police said.

Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Gunawat said efforts are being made to arrest the accused who is absconding.

