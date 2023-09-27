Left Menu

Russia's Black Sea navy commander shown on defence ministry TV

Updated: 27-09-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 13:46 IST
Viktor Sokolov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

A television station run by Russia's defence ministry showed a video interview with Black Sea Fleet commander Viktor Sokolov on Wednesday, days after Ukraine claimed he had been killed in a missile strike on Russian navy headquarters in Crimea.

In the video, Sokolov says the Black Sea Fleet is performing successfully. It was unclear from his comments whether the clip was filmed after Ukraine's missile strike on Sept. 22.

