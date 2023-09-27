Russia's Black Sea navy commander shown on defence ministry TV
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 14:41 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 13:46 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A television station run by Russia's defence ministry showed a video interview with Black Sea Fleet commander Viktor Sokolov on Wednesday, days after Ukraine claimed he had been killed in a missile strike on Russian navy headquarters in Crimea.
In the video, Sokolov says the Black Sea Fleet is performing successfully. It was unclear from his comments whether the clip was filmed after Ukraine's missile strike on Sept. 22.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
