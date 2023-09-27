SmartTerra’s Innovative AI Solution Wins the Ashirvad Water Challenge

Bangalore, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India SmartTerra, an AI-powered data analytics startup focussing on water utilities, has won the Ashirvad Water Challenge organised by The/Nudge Foundation. This competition is a joint initiative by Ashirvad Pipes and the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, aimed at recognizing and supporting innovative solutions addressing water challenges. SmartTerra has secured a substantial prize of INR 10 million, which will be instrumental in expanding the reach of their solutions to more utilities around the country and helping address the challenge of ensuring equitable and adequate water supply.

Co-founded by Gokul Krishna Govindu (CEO), Giridharan Sengaiah (COO), and Navaneethan Santhanam (Chief Scientist), SmartTerra has worked with utilities across five states in India, identifying leaks, reducing water losses, and improving energy use. SmartTerra's mission is to empower water utilities by leveraging data and AI to minimize losses and enhance the efficiency of water distribution systems.

Navaneethan, Chief Scientist, said, "We are thrilled and honoured to receive this award. It is the culmination of 18 months of working tirelessly with our utility partners and ensuring their success. Water is a critical resource that is finally receiving the attention it deserves. We intend to use this award to ensure that communities around the country receive clean drinking water, without losing a single drop. It is tremendously exciting to use AI to tackle the complex urban water challenges that we face." SmartTerra's achievement is made even more significant by being chosen from over 140 nominations. This recognition underscores their dedication to addressing a critical challenge in India and highlights their contributions to the field. SmartTerra remains committed to advancing water management and contributing to the quest for clean and accessible drinking water.

About SmartTerra SmartTerra is a pioneering AI-powered analytics startup dedicated to transforming the water utilities landscape in India. With a profound commitment to addressing water losses and distribution inefficiencies, SmartTerra leverages advanced technology to conserve this invaluable resource and ensure equitable access to every household in the country.

