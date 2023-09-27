Brazil police carry out raids as part of Jan. 8 riots probe
Reuters | Updated: 27-09-2023 16:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 16:04 IST
Brazil's federal police said on Wednesday they were carrying out fresh raids and arrests as part of an investigation into the Jan. 8 riots in Brasilia, in which supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings.
Police, according to a statement, were serving three arrest warrants and 10 search-and-seizure warrants ordered by the Supreme Court in four states.
