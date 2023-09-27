Left Menu

AFSPA extended in Manipur for 6 months from Oct 1 barring 19 police stations of valley

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 27-09-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 16:10 IST
Hill areas of Manipur were again placed under the stringent Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act while 19 police stations mainly comprising areas in the valley have been kept out of its purview.

In an official notification issued on Wednesday, it was stated that ''Governor of Manipur hereby accords approval to declare the entire state of Manipur excluding the areas falling under the jurisdiction of 19 police stations...as 'Disturbed Area' for a period of six months with effect from October 1, 2023.'' The police station areas where the Disturbed Areas Act has not been imposed are Imphal, Lamphel, City, Singjamei, Sekmai, Lamsang, Pastol, Wangoi, Porompat, Heingagng, Lamlai, Iribung, Leimakhong, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Nambol, Moirang, Kakchin and Jirbam.

