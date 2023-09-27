Man beaten to death on suspicion of theft in northeast Delhi: Police

A 26-year-old specially-abled man died after he was tied to an electricity pole and thrashed with sticks by a group of men on suspicion of theft in northeast Delhi's Sunder Nagri, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning and the victim succumbed to the injuries later in the day, they added.

A video purportedly of the incident shows the victim, Isar, tied to an electricity pole, with people beating him up with sticks. Initially, a man can be heard saying ''don't beat him'' but the others keep thrashing him even as he pleads for mercy. The attackers are also heard hurling abuses at the victim.

The victim was specially-abled, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said.

''When he failed to answer the questions of the local residents, they tied him to a pole and thrashed him with sticks,'' he added.

A case of murder has been lodged on a complaint from fruit vendor Abdul Wajid (60), a resident of Sunder Nagri, alleging that his son Isar died after he was brutally assaulted by some people on suspicion of theft.

''According to Wajid, when he went home around 6.30 pm on Tuesday, he saw his son lying outside and groaning in pain. There were injury marks all over his body,'' the DCP said.

It has been alleged that Isar told his father that around 5 am, some men caught hold of him near block G4 and accused him of stealing. They then tied him to a pole and thrashed him with sticks.

Their neighbour, Aamir, brought Isar home in a rickshaw. The victim succumbed to the injuries at around 7 pm and his father made a PCR call at around 10:45 pm, the DCP said.

The body was taken to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital where an autopsy will be conducted, he added.

''The post-mortem report will give the details about the injuries. We are trying to ascertain the sequence of events,'' the officer said, adding that efforts are on to identify those who assaulted the victim.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)