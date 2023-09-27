Top Chinese diplomat: EU's anti-subsidy probe likely to disrupt global auto supply chain
The European Union's anti-subsidy probe into China's electric vehicle products is against the basic rules of international trade and is likely to disrupt global auto industrial and supply chains, top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi said on Wednesday.
China hopes that the Hungarian side will continue to push the EU to adopt a more active and open policy of cooperation with the country, Wang said in a phone call with Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, according to a foreign ministry statement.
