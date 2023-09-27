Delhi Police nab criminal who had escaped from UP Police's custody

A man who had escaped from the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police was arrested along with his associate in south Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The man was wanted for his alleged involvement in eight criminal cases in UP and Delhi, they said.

Delhi Police acted on a tip-off that both men would visit Saket Metro Station to meet an associate and nabbed them, they said.

The accused are identified as Moradabad resident Mohammad Shahnawaz (28) and Agra resident Javed (23), police said. Shahnawaz is, police said.

On Tuesday, police received a tip-off that Shahnawaz and his associate Javed would come near Saket Metro Station around 10.30 am to meet one of their associates. A trap was laid and they were nabbed, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said. Two pistols and six live cartridges were recovered from them, police said. Shahnawaz had been absconding after escaping from the custody of UP Police during his visit to AIIMS Delhi on June 14. He was brought here by a team of Moradabad Police from Meerut Medical College for better treatment, police said. Shahnawaz was involved in eight criminal cases in UP and Delhi and the Gangster Act was slapped on him by UP Police in 2022, police said.

Shahnawaz disclosed that his mother had separated from his father and was living with another man, whom he planned to kill, police said. The accused further disclosed that he met one Mota in Moradabad Jail last year with whom he conspired to extort Rs 1 crore from a businessman in UP. He had also planned to shoot the businessman in case he refused to pay, police said. Shahnawaz had also procured firearms to execute the plan, they added.

