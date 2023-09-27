Left Menu

Delhi Police nab criminal who had escaped from UP Police's custody

A man who had escaped from the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police was arrested along with his associate in south Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.The man was wanted for his alleged involvement in eight criminal cases in UP and Delhi, they said.Delhi Police acted on a tip-off that both men would visit Saket Metro Station to meet an associate and nabbed them, they said.The accused are identified as Moradabad resident Mohammad Shahnawaz 28 and Agra resident Javed 23, police said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2023 21:42 IST | Created: 27-09-2023 21:42 IST
Delhi Police nab criminal who had escaped from UP Police's custody
  • Country:
  • India

A man who had escaped from the custody of Uttar Pradesh Police was arrested along with his associate in south Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

The man was wanted for his alleged involvement in eight criminal cases in UP and Delhi, they said.

Delhi Police acted on a tip-off that both men would visit Saket Metro Station to meet an associate and nabbed them, they said.

The accused are identified as Moradabad resident Mohammad Shahnawaz (28) and Agra resident Javed (23), police said. Shahnawaz is, police said.

On Tuesday, police received a tip-off that Shahnawaz and his associate Javed would come near Saket Metro Station around 10.30 am to meet one of their associates. A trap was laid and they were nabbed, Special Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) HGS Dhaliwal said. Two pistols and six live cartridges were recovered from them, police said. Shahnawaz had been absconding after escaping from the custody of UP Police during his visit to AIIMS Delhi on June 14. He was brought here by a team of Moradabad Police from Meerut Medical College for better treatment, police said. Shahnawaz was involved in eight criminal cases in UP and Delhi and the Gangster Act was slapped on him by UP Police in 2022, police said.

Shahnawaz disclosed that his mother had separated from his father and was living with another man, whom he planned to kill, police said. The accused further disclosed that he met one Mota in Moradabad Jail last year with whom he conspired to extort Rs 1 crore from a businessman in UP. He had also planned to shoot the businessman in case he refused to pay, police said. Shahnawaz had also procured firearms to execute the plan, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cybercriminals, CyberPeace Issues an Advisory

Beware: G20 Summit Spirit Used as Bait in Phoney Tata Motors Gift Scam by Cy...

 India
2
The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthful Skin & Anti-aging Needs

The Thriving Indian Aesthetic Industry Sees a Surge in Solutions for Youthfu...

 India
3
PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Sept 27

 Global
4
Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school students from state

Andhra Pradesh CM thanks IMF economist Gita Gopinath for hosting govt school...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cracking the Dieting Code: A Blueprint for Lasting Transformation

Gastronomic Ghosts: 11 Extinct Foods Resurrected Through History

All Aboard! The Best European Multi-Destination Train Adventures for Every Traveler

Discover the 15 Hidden Gems: America's Happiest Places to Call Home

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023