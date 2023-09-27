3 held with 1.87 kg heroin in Punjab's Ferozepur

Three men have been arrested in Punjab's Ferozepur and heroin weighing 1.87 kg has been seized from their possession, a police official said on Wednesday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Randhir Kumar said acting on inputs, police nabbed the three men -- Gurcharan Singh, Sukhdev Singh and Sunil Singh alias Lovely, all residents of Fazilka district -- when they were headed towards Saide ke village in Guruharsahai sub-division on a two-wheeler.

''During a search, police recovered 1.87 kg of heroin from them,'' the SP said. A case has been registered against the trio, he added.

