Man held for trying to conduct 'audit' in place of wife

PTI | Palghar | Updated: 27-09-2023 23:06 IST
A man has been detained for allegedly posing as an auditor and conducting an ''audit'' at the central booking office located on the premises of Palghar railway station in Maharashtra, a GRP official said on Wednesday.

Prima facie, the man acted as a proxy for his wife who is the auditor, he said.

A complaint has been lodged with the police and the process to register an offence is underway, the official added.

