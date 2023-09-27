We are very close to realizing terror-free Jammu and Kashmir: DGP Dilbag Singh

Pakistan and its agencies have been using narco-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for the last two years to target the younger generation and to raise funds for terrorist activities, Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Wednesday.

Singh also said the cooperation and support of the people on the anti-terror front has been overwhelming, asserting that ''we are very close to realizing the terror-free Jammu and Kashmir''. ''During these two years a number of narco-terrorism modules have been busted. Around 20 cases of this nature are under investigation which shows the involvement of terrorists and their handlers,'' he said during a visit to the Bani area of Kathua district. The J-K police chief further said that security forces will take every action against 119 proclaimed offenders, who are currently in Pakistan.

''Every action will be taken against them. They are not wanted by the police only but by the people also for their betrayal,'' Singh said.

The DGP said that strong action is being taken against the anti-national elements who are operating at the behest of handlers from across the border to destabilize the peace and tranquillity of J-K. Addressing a public darbar at Bani, the DGP thanked the people for their participation and assured them that their grievances would be taken up with authorities concerned for redressal. Singh cautioned the people about the conspiracy being made by some elements to revive terror activities in the district and said that like in the past, ''we have to work together to foil their ill intentions''. ''The cooperation and support of the people on the anti-terror front has been overwhelming... We have been moving forward successfully and are very close to realizing the terror-free Jammu and Kashmir,'' he said.

He appreciated the people for maintaining the highest level of brotherhood in the district. ''When peace is around everything looks fine. The public support was of utmost importance in strengthening the peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir,'' he added.

He directed for speedy redressal of the public grievances and prompt police action in case of any untoward incident or any kind of emergency. The DGP reiterated the commitment of the police for protection of life and property and stressed upon the officers to work in tandem with the people for peace and stability in the area.

Later, speaking to the media, Singh said that the visit was aimed at reviewing the crime scenario of the Bani area and to interact with locals. He said that the overall situation of the Kathua district is peaceful. ''Pakistan and its agencies are frustrated by witnessing growing peace and stability in Jammu and Kashmir and are continuously making attempts to create disturbance here. But together we would foil the evil designs as has been done before,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)