4 police personnel arrested in Patna for extortion during night patrol
The station house officer SHO of the Beur police station was also sent to the police lines, they said.We received information that the police team which was on night patrol duty in Beur police station area on Tuesday was indulging in corrupt practices, Superintendent of Police of Patna City Central Vaibhav Sharma said.There were allegations that the on-duty personnel took Rs 30,000 from a person during patrolling.
Four police personnel, including a woman sub-inspector, were arrested from the Beur area of Patna for allegedly extorting money from people during night patrolling, officials said on Thursday.
Besides the sub-inspector, there were a constable, a home guard and a police driver among those arrested. The station house officer (SHO) of the Beur police station was also sent to the police lines, they said.
''We received information that the police team which was on night patrol duty in Beur police station area on Tuesday was indulging in corrupt practices,'' Superintendent of Police of Patna City (Central) Vaibhav Sharma said.
''There were allegations that the on-duty personnel took Rs 30,000 from a person during patrolling. These allegations were further examined, and the four personnel, who were part of the team, were arrested,'' he said.
Another police personnel involved in the matter is on the run, he added.
''A case has been registered against them and an investigation is underway,'' the SP said.
