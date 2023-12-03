Left Menu

Civilians are 'center of gravity' in Gaza war: US defense secretary

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-12-2023 04:11 IST | Created: 03-12-2023 02:16 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin delivered his strongest remarks to date over Israel's need to protect civilians in Gaza on Saturday, calling them the center of gravity in Israel's war with Hamas and warning over the risks of their radicalization.

"In this kind of a fight, the center of gravity is the civilian population. And if you drive them into the arms of the enemy, you replace a tactical victory with a strategic defeat," Austin said, drawing on his experience as a four-star general overseeing the battle against Islamic State militants.

"So I have repeatedly made clear to Israel's leaders that protecting Palestinian civilians in Gaza is both a moral responsibility and strategic imperative."

