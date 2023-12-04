Two ships struck in Red Sea on Sunday had no link to Israel, military spokesman says

Two ships that Yemen's Houthi movement claimed to have attacked in the Red Sea on Sunday had no connection to the state of Israel, Israeli military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said.

Yemen's Houthi movement said its navy had attacked two Israeli ships, Unity Explorer and Number 9, with an armed drone and a naval missile. Speaking to reporters in Tel Aviv, Hagari said: "Today missiles were fired at two commercial ships without a connection to the state of Israel.

"I will repeat that so it's clear: without any connection to the state of Israel. "One ship was significantly damaged and it is in distress and apparently is in danger of sinking and another ship was lightly damaged."

He said he had looked into the activity with the U.S. Central Command and the U.S. 6th Fleet before briefing reporters. He blamed the attack also on Iran, which backs the Houthis. (Writing by Howard Goller; Editing by Maayan Lubell)

