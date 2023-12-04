PRESS DIGEST-Financial Times - Dec 4

Left Menu

- UN secretary-general António Guterres has criticised emissions reduction plans launched by COP28 climate summit president Sultan al-Jaber, saying they fall short of what is required. - Indebted Chinese property developer Evergrande's international creditors are pressing for a last-minute agreement to avert a court order to liquidate the company.

Reuters | Updated: 04-12-2023 05:41 IST | Created: 04-12-2023 05:41 IST
Overview - EU risks leaving Ukraine empty-handed at a perilous moment in its war against Russia as divisions over finances threaten a 50 billion euros ($54.44 billion) lifeline for Kyiv and Hungary vows to thwart its EU membership talks.

- A U.S. warship and three commercial vessels came under attack in the Red Sea on Sunday, according to the Pentagon, in a potential escalation of the fallout from Israel's conflict with Hamas in a vital trade corridor. - UN secretary-general António Guterres has criticised emissions reduction plans launched by COP28 climate summit president Sultan al-Jaber, saying they fall short of what is required.

- Indebted Chinese property developer Evergrande's international creditors are pressing for a last-minute agreement to avert a court order to liquidate the company. ($1 = 0.9184 euros) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

