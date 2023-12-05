Sweden to sign Defence Cooperation Agreement with United States

Sweden will sign a Defence Cooperation Agreement with the United States on Tuesday, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said, as the Nordic country strengthens military alliances as it waits for approval from Turkey and Hungary to join NATO.

Jonson said he was hopeful that accession would happen "as soon as possible", but would not give any estimate when Turkey and Hungary - the only two NATO members not to give Sweden the green light yet - would add their support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)