Left Menu

Sweden to sign Defence Cooperation Agreement with United States

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 05-12-2023 22:02 IST | Created: 05-12-2023 22:02 IST
Sweden to sign Defence Cooperation Agreement with United States
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Sweden will sign a Defence Cooperation Agreement with the United States on Tuesday, Defence Minister Pal Jonson said, as the Nordic country strengthens military alliances as it waits for approval from Turkey and Hungary to join NATO.

Jonson said he was hopeful that accession would happen "as soon as possible", but would not give any estimate when Turkey and Hungary - the only two NATO members not to give Sweden the green light yet - would add their support.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visitors

Pakistan withdraws Covid-19 vaccination certificate requirement for Haj visi...

 Pakistan
2
"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

"Marnus has opening-itis": Usman Khawaja on the top-order batting slot

Australia
3
Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

Panel discussion on empowering women refugees hosted

 United Arab Emirates
4
Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

Gagan Narang's Foundation, Walther support Paris quota winners

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Illicit trade continues to plague Pakistan, putting economic recovery in doubt

A Step-by-Step Guide to Curing Your Technology Addiction

Environmental Wake-Up Call: Earth's Rising Salinity Levels

The Unseen Link Between Climate Change and Mental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023