India, Myanmar discuss situation along border

India and Myanmar on Wednesday held wide-ranging discussions covering a host of issues including the situation along the border, trade and connectivity even as New Delhi reaffirmed its support for the neighbouring country's transition towards a federal democracy.

The two sides took stock of their overall cooperation at the 20th round of India-Myanmar Foreign Office Consultations (FOC) that took place here.

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra while the Myanmarese team was headed by Deputy Foreign Minister U Lwin Oo.

Last month, India called for cessation of fighting between Myanmar's military and the anti-junta groups near Indo-Myanmar border that triggered an influx of Myanmarese refugees to Mizoram.

There were hostilities between Myanmar's anti-junta groups and government forces in several key towns and regions near the border with India till a few weeks back fuelling concerns in the Indian military establishment about the possible spillover effect.

''Both sides held discussions on a wide range of issues covering the situation along the border and security, trade, commerce and connectivity, status of bilateral development projects in Myanmar and concerns related to transnational crimes,'' the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said about the FOC. ''The Indian side reiterated its support to Myanmar for its transition towards a federal democracy,'' it said.

The MEA said the Indian side expressed India's continued support to people-centric socio-economic developmental projects, including connectivity projects and projects under Rakhine state development programme and border area development programme.

Myanmar has been witnessing widespread protests demanding restoration of democracy since the military seized power in a coup in February 2021.

Myanmar's military has been using airstrikes targeting its opponents and those carrying out armed struggle against the ruling regime.

Myanmar is one of India's strategic neighbours and it shares a 1,640 kilometre-long border with a number of northeastern states including militancy-hit Nagaland and Manipur.

