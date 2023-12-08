DOJ files new criminal charges against Hunter Biden -CNN
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-12-2023 05:38 IST | Created: 08-12-2023 05:38 IST
The Department of Justice has filed new criminal charges against U.S. President Joe Biden's son, Hunter, CNN reported on Thursday, citing people brief on the matter.
CNN reported that the exact nature of the charges wasn't immediately clear because court documents had not yet been made public.
