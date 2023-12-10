Israel's Netanyahu says he appreciates U.S. position in U.N. Security Council
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Saturday that he appreciated the United State's veto at the U.N. Security Council's, blocking a demand for a ceasefire in Israel's war against Hamas in Gaza.
"Other countries must also understand that it's impossible to support the elimination of Hamas on one side, and on the other to call for the end of the war, which will prevent the elimination of Hamas," Netanyahu said. "Therefore Israel will continue our just war to eliminate Hamas and achieve the war's other objectives that we set."
