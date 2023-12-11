Six held from Gujarat for looting Rs 4.05 cr from south Mumbai establishment
Six persons were arrested from Gujarat for allegedly looting Rs 4.05 crore from an establishment in Kalbadevi in south Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.
Four persons entered KDM Enterprises on Sunday and carried out the loot after tying up two employees, he said.
The accused were arrested by a team of the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station within 30 hours of the crime and all the looted cash has been recovered, the official said.
''Technical analysis carried out as part of the probe showed the accused had fled to Gujarat. A police team left for the neighbouring state and arrested six persons for alleged involvement in the crime,'' he informed.
A case under sections 454, 392, 341 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code was lodged in LT Marg police station after the crime, he said.
