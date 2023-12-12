Left Menu

Admin to issue notices for property source verification of NDPS convicts in Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2023 09:53 IST | Created: 12-12-2023 09:53 IST
In what is seen as a decisive move to combat drug trafficking in Jammu, the administration here is set to issue notices for verifying the sources of properties of those convicted under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, officials said.

These directives were issued to Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) by District Magistrate Sachin Kumar Vaishya during a district-level committee meeting under the Narco Coordination Centre (NCORD).

SDMs should issue notices for ascertaining the sources of properties of convicts under NDPS, Vaishya said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar and Additional Deputy Commissioner (LO) Ansuya Jamwal, SDMs and other officers concerned were present in the meeting.

Highlighting the urgency of the situation, the DM urged the SDMs to invoke the NDPS Act to combat the menace. The district magistrate discussed strategic measures to deter individuals involved in drug trafficking and stressed the importance of identifying drug hotspots within the district. The SDMs were tasked with conducting thorough assessments to pinpoint areas with concentrated drug-related activities.

Vaishya also highlighted the need for a proactive stance and urged the SDMs to conduct regular meetings within their jurisdictions. ''A consistent vigil is crucial in our battle against narcotics. Regular meetings will ensure a sustained and coordinated effort,'' he said and underscored the commitment to a comprehensive approach in the fight against drug-related crimes.

