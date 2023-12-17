Left Menu

Woman, two children charred to death in slum fire in HP's Una

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 17-12-2023 18:57 IST | Created: 17-12-2023 18:57 IST
A woman and her two children were charred to death when a fire broke out in a slum of migrant labourers in Una district of Himachal Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place in Kailua village in the Haroli area on Saturday night.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Sumitra Devi (25), her nine-month-old son Ankit and five-year-old daughter Naina, all hailing from Uttar Pradesh, were burnt alive, police said.

Devi's husband Vijay Shankar (25) sustained burn injuries and was admitted to a hospital, they said.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu condoled the loss of lives in the incident.

It is painful to know that a woman and her two children were burnt alive while her husband sustained serious injuries, Sukhu said in an official statement.

He said he has directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to the grief-stricken family.

In another incident, a house was gutted in a fire in Bhalar village in Sangrah sub-division of Sirmaur district on Saturday night, according to police.

While the occupants of the house managed to escape, property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the fire, police said.

