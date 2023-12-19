Left Menu

At least 5 dead after Islamist rebel attack in Uganda - lawmaker

Reuters | Kampala | Updated: 19-12-2023 12:52 IST | Created: 19-12-2023 12:50 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
At least five people were killed, including a local leader, after suspected rebels from a group allied to Islamic State attacked an area in western Uganda late on Monday, the area legislator told Reuters on Tuesday.

The rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked Kyabandara Parish in Kamwenge district in Western Uganda around 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday, the lawmaker, Cuthbert Abigaba, said.

The deputy spokesman for Uganda's military, Deo Akiiki, confirmed attack and said they would give details later.

