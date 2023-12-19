At least 5 dead after Islamist rebel attack in Uganda - lawmaker

At least five people were killed, including a local leader, after suspected rebels from a group allied to Islamic State attacked an area in western Uganda late on Monday, the area legislator told Reuters on Tuesday.

The rebels from the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) attacked Kyabandara Parish in Kamwenge district in Western Uganda around 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Monday, the lawmaker, Cuthbert Abigaba, said.

The deputy spokesman for Uganda's military, Deo Akiiki, confirmed attack and said they would give details later.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)