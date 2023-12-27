South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film ''Parasite'' found unconscious
PTI | Seoul | Updated: 27-12-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 08:36 IST
- Country:
- South Korea
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" has been found unconscious, South Korean police said on Wednesday.
Police officers discovered an unconscious Lee at an unidentified Seoul location on Wednesday but gave no further details, police said.
South Korean media including Yonhap news agency reported that Lee was found dead in a car at a Seoul park.
Lee had undergone a police investigation over his alleged illegal drug use.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- South Korean
- Lee Sun-kyun
- Yonhap news agency
- Seoul
- Oscar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: 'Barbie' edges 'Oppenheimer' to lead Golden Globe nominations; BTS members head for South Korean military service, fans vow to wait and more
Entertainment News Roundup: BTS members head for South Korean military service, fans vow to wait; Tricia Tuttle named as new Berlin Film Festival director and more
Entertainment News Roundup: BTS members head for South Korean military service, fans vow to wait; Tricia Tuttle named as new Berlin Film Festival director and more
Superconductor claims are 'baseless' say South Korean experts
South Korean Olympic chief defends move to send athletes to train at military camp