South Korean actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning film ''Parasite'' found unconscious

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 27-12-2023 08:36 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 08:36 IST
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of the Oscar-winning movie "Parasite" has been found unconscious, South Korean police said on Wednesday.

Police officers discovered an unconscious Lee at an unidentified Seoul location on Wednesday but gave no further details, police said.

South Korean media including Yonhap news agency reported that Lee was found dead in a car at a Seoul park.

Lee had undergone a police investigation over his alleged illegal drug use.

