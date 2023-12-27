Left Menu

Two Sabarimala pilgrims from TN drown in river Pamba

PTI | Pathanamthitta | Updated: 27-12-2023 21:35 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 21:35 IST
Two Sabarimala pilgrims from TN drown in river Pamba
Two Sabarimala pilgrims from neighbouring Tamil Nadu met a tragic end by drowning in a river in this southern Kerala district on Wednesday.

The incident occurred when they were taking a bath in the river Pamba in Chengannur.

The deceased men were from Chennai, police said.

They were part of a 22-member pilgrim group and were about to return to their home state on a train on Wednesday night after offering prayers at Lord Ayyappa Temple in Sabarimala.

One person initially drowned, and the other tried to rescue him, but both were washed away, according to the police, citing eyewitnesses.

Fire force personnel rushed to the spot and recovered the bodies, the police added.

