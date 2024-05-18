Left Menu

White House's Sullivan traveling to Saudi Arabia and Israel this weekend

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2024 00:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2024 00:31 IST
White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan will travel on Saturday to Saudi Arabia for talks with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and will also visit Israel to see Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that Sullivan will stress in his talks with the Israelis the need to go after Hamas militants in Gaza in a targeted way, not with a full-scale assault on the southern city of Gaza.

