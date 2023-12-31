Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US, FDA says

Reckitt Benckiser Group's Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) is voluntarily recalling select batches of Nutramigen Powder from the U.S. market due to a possibility of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii in product sampled outside the U.S, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sunday.

Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula for the dietary management of Cows Milk Allergy (CMA) in 12.6-ounce and 19.8-ounce cans, went through extensive testing by MJN and tested negative for the bacteria, the FDA said.

