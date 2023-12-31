Reckitt's Mead Johnson Nutrition recalls baby formula powder from US, FDA says
Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2023 21:27 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 21:27 IST
Reckitt Benckiser Group's Mead Johnson Nutrition (MJN) is voluntarily recalling select batches of Nutramigen Powder from the U.S. market due to a possibility of contamination with Cronobacter sakazakii in product sampled outside the U.S, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Sunday.
Nutramigen Powder, a specialty infant formula for the dietary management of Cows Milk Allergy (CMA) in 12.6-ounce and 19.8-ounce cans, went through extensive testing by MJN and tested negative for the bacteria, the FDA said.
